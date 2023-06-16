Vin: Hvad Drikker Lillelund? Vi kører Tour de France
Palle Weis og Niels Lillelund smager på Frankrig - fra fronten af Tour-feltet.
Vine:
Domaine Vignau - La Juscle - Jurançon sec 2021. 168 kr. Sigurd Müller
Vintae – Bienbebido - Come Pulpo y Bebe – Albariño - Vino de Espana NV. 75 kr. (v/ 6 fl.) Husted
Fondrèche - Le loup du Ventoux - Ventoux 2021. 75 kr. (v/ 12 fl.) Bichel
Prieur de Meyney - Saint-Estephe 2015. 150 kr. (tilbud v. 6 fl.) Philipson
Château Haut-Maillet - Pomerol 2019. 250 kr (v/ 6 fl.). Philipson
Domaine des Roche-Neuves - Saumur-Champigny 2022 150 kr. (v/ 6 fl.) Vinova