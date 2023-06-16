Vin: Hvad Drikker Lillelund? Vi kører Tour de France

Artiklens øverste billede
Signe Ladegaard

Hov, det her indhold benytter cookies

På denne plads ville vi rigtig gerne have vist dig indholdet, men det kan vi desværre ikke, da du har fravalgt cookies. Vil du se indholdet skal du acceptere Marketing og Statistik, det gør du her: opdater dit samtykke.

Palle Weis og Niels Lillelund smager på Frankrig - fra fronten af Tour-feltet.

Vine:

Domaine Vignau - La Juscle - Jurançon sec 2021. 168 kr. Sigurd Müller

Vintae – Bienbebido - Come Pulpo y Bebe – Albariño - Vino de Espana NV. 75 kr. (v/ 6 fl.) Husted

Fondrèche - Le loup du Ventoux - Ventoux 2021. 75 kr. (v/ 12 fl.) Bichel

Prieur de Meyney - Saint-Estephe 2015. 150 kr. (tilbud v. 6 fl.) Philipson

Château Haut-Maillet - Pomerol 2019. 250 kr (v/ 6 fl.). Philipson

Domaine des Roche-Neuves - Saumur-Champigny 2022 150 kr. (v/ 6 fl.) Vinova 

Hov, det her indhold benytter cookies

På denne plads ville vi rigtig gerne have vist dig indholdet, men det kan vi desværre ikke, da du har fravalgt cookies. Vil du se indholdet skal du acceptere Marketing og Statistik, det gør du her: opdater dit samtykke.

Læs mere om

Andre læser

Mest læste

Mest læste Finans

Signe Ladegaard

Giv adgang til en ven

Hver måned kan du give adgang til 5 låste artikler.
Du har givet 0 ud af 0 låste artikler.

Giv artiklen via:

Modtageren kan frit læse artiklen uden at logge ind.

Du kan ikke give flere artikler

Næste kalendermåned kan du give adgang til 5 nye artikler.

Teknisk fejl

Artiklen kunne ikke gives videre grundet en teknisk fejl.

Ingen internetforbindelse

Artiklen kunne ikke gives videre grundet manglende internetforbindelse.

Denne funktion kræver Digital+

Med et Digital+ abonnement kan du give adgang til 5 låste artikler om måneden.

ALLEREDE ABONNENT?  LOG IND

Denne funktion kræver Digital+

Med et abonnement kan du lave din egen læseliste og læse artiklerne, når det passer dig.

ALLEREDE ABONNENT?  LOG IND

Teknisk fejl

Artiklen kunne ikke tilføjes til læselisten, grundet en teknisk fejl.

Forsøg igen senere.

Del artiklen
Relevant for andre?
Del artiklen på sociale medier.

Du kan ikke logge ind

Vi har i øjeblikket problemer med vores loginsystem, men vi har sørget for, at du har adgang til alt vores indhold, imens vi arbejder på sagen. Forsøg at logge ind igen senere. Vi beklager ulejligheden.

Du kan ikke logge ud

Vi har i øjeblikket problemer med vores loginsystem, og derfor kan vi ikke logge dig ud. Forsøg igen senere. Vi beklager ulejligheden.