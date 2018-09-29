Jyllands-Posten Finans Watch Medier Om Jyllands-Posten Persondatapolitik
Stillingen i Ryder Cup: Europa fører 10-6 over USA

Europa tog fem sejre i otte matcher lørdag og fører golfturneringen Ryder Cup 10-6.

Golf Ryder Cup

Stillingen i Ryder Cup: Europa-USA 10-6.

Sådan er det gået i de foreløbige matcher (Europa nævnt først):

Fredag:

Fourballs:

1. Justin Rose/Jon Rahm-Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau. Point til USA.

2. Rory McIlroy/Thorbjørn Olesen-Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler. USA.

3. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton-Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas. USA.

4. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood-Patrick Reed/Tiger Woods. Europa.

Foursomes:

5. Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose-Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler. Europa.

6. Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy-Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson. Europa.

7. Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren-Phil Mickelson/Bryson Dechambeau. Europa.

8. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood-Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth. Europa.

Lørdag:

Fourballs:

1. Sergio García/Rory McIlroy-Tony Finau/Brooks Koepka. Europa.

2. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton-Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler. Europa.

3. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood-Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed. Europa.

4. Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm-Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth. USA.

Foursomes:

5. Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose-Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka. Europa.

6. Sergio Garcia/Alex Noren-Bubba Watson/Webb Simpson. USA.

7. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood-Tiger Woods/Bryson Dechambeau. Europa.

8. Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy-Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth. USA.

Der spilles om i alt 28 point fra fredag til søndag. En vunden match giver et point uanset sejrens størrelse. En uafgjort match udløser et halvt point til Europa og et halvt til USA.

Som forsvarende mester skal USA blot hente 14 point for at vinde samlet, mens Europa skal have 14,5 point for at vinde trofæet tilbage.

/ritzau/

