Hvad drikker Lillelund?: Borgerskabets diskrete charme

Signe Ladegaard

Palle Weis og Niels Lillelund smager på årgang 2019 i den nye appellation Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel.

Vine:

Chateau le Boscq - Saint-Estephe 2019

Château Lilian Ladouys - Saint-Estèphe 2019

Château le Crock - Saint-Estephe 2019

Château Charmail - Haut-Medoc 2019

Chateau d’Agassac - Haut-Medoc 2019

Château Cambon la Pelouse - Haut-Medoc 2019

Château Belle-Vue - Haut-Medoc 2019

Chateau Arnauld - Haut-Medoc 2019

Château Malescasse - Haut-Medoc 2019

Château de Tailland Haut-Medoc 2019

Chateu de Malleret Haut-Medoc 2019

Château Lestage Listrac-Medoc 2019 

Château d’Arsac – Margaux 2019

Château Paveil de Luze 2019

