Hvad drikker Lillelund?: Borgerskabets diskrete charme
Palle Weis og Niels Lillelund smager på årgang 2019 i den nye appellation Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel.
Vine:
Chateau le Boscq - Saint-Estephe 2019
Château Lilian Ladouys - Saint-Estèphe 2019
Château le Crock - Saint-Estephe 2019
Château Charmail - Haut-Medoc 2019
Chateau d’Agassac - Haut-Medoc 2019
Château Cambon la Pelouse - Haut-Medoc 2019
Château Belle-Vue - Haut-Medoc 2019
Chateau Arnauld - Haut-Medoc 2019
Château Malescasse - Haut-Medoc 2019
Château de Tailland Haut-Medoc 2019
Chateu de Malleret Haut-Medoc 2019
Château Lestage Listrac-Medoc 2019
Château d’Arsac – Margaux 2019
Château Paveil de Luze 2019