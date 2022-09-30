Vine fra det oversete år 2017
Palle Weis og Niels Lillelund smager på vine fra hele Europa med det fællestræk, at de alle er fra det oversete år 2017.
Vine:
Chateau Haut-Sarpe - Saint-Emilion 2017. 275 kr. hos Bichel
Chateau Rauzun-Ségla – Ségla – Margaux 2017. 330 kr. hos Sigurd Müller
Domaine Richoux - Irancy 2017. 175 kr. hos Sigurd Müller
Weingut Krebs - Spätburgunder Himmelreich - Pfalz 2017. 340 kr. hos Bichel
Cantina Terre Del Barolo - Undicicomuni Arnaldo Rivera - Barolo. 225 kr. (v/ 6 fl.) hos Philipson
Château Pesquie - Quintessence - Ventoux 2017. 110 kr. (v/ 6 fl.) hos Philipson