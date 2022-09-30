Vine fra det oversete år 2017

Signe Ladegaard

Palle Weis og Niels Lillelund smager på vine fra hele Europa med det fællestræk, at de alle er fra det oversete år 2017.

Vine:

Chateau Haut-Sarpe - Saint-Emilion 2017. 275 kr. hos Bichel

Chateau Rauzun-Ségla – Ségla – Margaux 2017. 330 kr. hos Sigurd Müller

Domaine Richoux - Irancy 2017. 175 kr. hos Sigurd Müller

Weingut Krebs - Spätburgunder Himmelreich - Pfalz 2017. 340 kr. hos Bichel

Cantina Terre Del Barolo - Undicicomuni Arnaldo Rivera - Barolo. 225 kr. (v/ 6 fl.) hos Philipson

Château Pesquie - Quintessence - Ventoux 2017. 110 kr. (v/ 6 fl.) hos Philipson

